MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 47-year-old was arrested after police said surveillance video captured him exposing himself and touching a woman while she slept behind a Miami Beach Publix.

According to an arrest report, the incident happened July 9 behind the Publix at 1045 Dade Blvd. The woman had been staying at various hostels but was unable to secure lodging because of FIFA-related crowding, police said. A store manager allowed her to sleep behind the building overnight.

Investigators said the woman created a makeshift sleeping area using pallets and crates and positioned herself beneath a surveillance camera for safety.

According to police, surveillance video showed a suspect, later identified as Anton Latour Calloway, arriving on a bicycle and approaching the woman as she slept.

Police said the video showed Calloway repeatedly standing near the woman and touching her while she remained asleep. Investigators said he later exposed himself and masturbated near her before leaving when she began to wake up.

The woman told investigators she did not know Calloway and never gave him permission to touch her.

Police distributed images taken from the surveillance video throughout the department, and an officer identified Calloway from a previous encounter. Investigators said distinctive clothing and a facial piercing also helped connect him to the person seen in the video.

Police later located Calloway near Lincoln Road and Euclid Avenue and took him into custody.

During an interview with detectives, Calloway admitted that he had touched the woman to wake her up but denied engaging in sexual conduct, according to the report.

When detectives confronted him about what was captured on surveillance video, police said he continued to insist he had only been checking on the woman.

Calloway was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He faces charges of felony battery based on prior convictions and misdemeanor indecent exposure.

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