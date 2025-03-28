MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The city of Miami Beach marked the beginning of the 17th annual Pride celebration with a flag-raising ceremony at City Hall.

Organizers have scheduled several family-friendly activities, social events and performances throughout the week.

The event will conclude with the Pride parade along Ocean Drive and a festival at Lummus Park on Sunday, April 6.

Organizers said the event attracts more than 185,000 attendees.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.