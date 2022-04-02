MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach is welcoming the return of Miami Beach Pride.

While the Pride flag flies daily in Miami Beach, Friday’s raising marked the start of the event to celebrate the spirit and culture for the LGBTQ community.

“Well, today, we’re raising the flag to mark the start of Pride event,” said Miami Beach Pride chairman Bruce Horwich. “This is something we do every year. It’s basically a way for the city to show support for our event and for us to be giving our thanks for all that support. It’s really a nice event.”

Miami Beach Pride will be running through Sunday April 10, where it will conclude with the Miami Beach Pride parade outside City Hall.

