MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Police Department launched a new Real Time Intelligence Center and drone-first responder program to bolster public safety before spring break.

According to officials, the department is the first in Florida and one of only five nationwide to implement Skydio’s Drone as a First Responder program, which allows officers to deploy drones for real-time monitoring and rapid response to incidents.

The initiative is part of a $2 million investment, partially funded by a 2018 voter-approved general obligation bond.

“Miami Beach is at the forefront of pioneering technology to revolutionize public safety,” said Mayor Meiner in a press release. “The Real Time Intelligence Center and Drone as a First Responder Program equip our police department with exceptional tools, ensuring swift and decisive action to protect our community.”

The RTIC will serve as the central hub for MBPD’s surveillance and intelligence operations, gathering data from about 850 cameras, 30 license plate readers, social media threat monitoring, and a marine radar system tracking coastal activity.

The Skydio X10 drone, which can be remotely deployed from the RTIC, will provide live aerial video to officers, arrive on scene before patrol units, and enhance situational awareness.

“Not only is there a good chance they’re not going to get away with the crime itself, but once they commit the crime, they’re going to get caught,” said Mayor Meiner. “Our arrest rate is incredible. It’s through the roof because of the technology we have. We catch the bad guys; don’t come here and commit crimes in Miami Beach.”

MBPD also received a Beyond Visual Line of Sight waiver, allowing for extended drone operations beyond an operator’s direct line of sight.

Officials say the technology will help improve response times, reduce risks in high-threat situations, and enhance coordination between law enforcement and emergency teams as the city prepares for large spring break crowds.

“In anticipation of our busiest season, this technology will enable us to better safeguard our residents and visitors while proactively deterring criminal activities,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones in a press release.

