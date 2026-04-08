MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Police Department announced the launch of a new Art Deco District E-Bike Squad.

The squad will patrol with six 2025 RECON Interceptor Police Power Bicycles, aiming to enhance public safety and improve micro-mobility and traffic enforcement in the area.

The electric bicycles, donated by the Andres Asion Foundation, will allow officers to navigate dense, pedestrian-heavy areas more efficiently. This will enable officers to maintain a highly visible and approachable presence.

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