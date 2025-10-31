MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Police Department has invited the public to pay respects to a motorman who died in a crash at the “Wall of Honor” outside their headquarters.

Following a crash that killed 33-year-old motorcycle officer David Cajuso Tuesday, the Miami Beach Police Department has placed a motorcycle adorned with flowers and his name emblazoned on it in front of their “Wall of Honor” as a tribute to his 10 years of service. It also features a photo of Cajuso.

The city’s police chief is encouraging the public to stop by and pay respects ahead of Cajuso’s memorial service.

In a symbolic gesture, the chief also posthumously promoted Cajuso to the rank of sergeant.

