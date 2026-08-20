A Miami Beach Police sergeant was honored for his swift, life-saving actions days after he rendered aid to an elderly diner at a restaurant in Hialeah.

Miami Beach Police Sgt. Alex Bello was celebrated Thursday at the department’s headquarters on Washington Avenue for coming to the rescue of a 70-year-old man over the weekend.

The law enforcement officer saved the day on Saturday after he noticed the man in distress while inside was La Viña Aragon Restaurant, located near West Eighth Avenue and 81st Place.

Bello quickly realized the diner was choking. He told 7News his training then kicked in, and that’s when he applied the Heimlich maneuver.

“It was a difficult situation, but obviously, my training kicked in, and the great training that is offered here at the City of Miami Beach Police Department allowed me to get through that situation,” he said.

Through it all, Bello remains humble.

“I’m very humbled. I don’t like the attention, obviously not. I’m not I’m not about that,” he said. “I’m a very low-key individual, but I’m honored that I was able to be there, you know, and that God guided my hand.”

Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones and Mayor Steven Meiner were on hand at Thursday’s ceremony.