HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach Police sergeant is being hailed a hero after he came to the rescue of an elderly man at a restaurant in Hialeah.

In a post Tuesday on the department’s Instagram account, officials said Miami Beach Sgt. Alex Bello was at La Viña Aragon Restaurant, located near West Eighth Avenue and 81st Place, when he noticed the man was choking.

The sergeant performed the Heimlich maneuver on the diner, saving his life.

The Miami Beach Police Department praised Bello’s swift actions, writing, “We proudly commend Sgt. Bello for his courage, instincts and decisive action during a life-or-death moment.”

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