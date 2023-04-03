MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Police Department is currently searching for a suspect following a shooting that left a homeless man severely injured.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of 16th Street and Alton Road. Law enforcement officials were called to the scene and discovered a homeless man who had been shot.

The victim was immediately transported to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

The police are now urging anyone who may have information regarding the shooting to come forward and report it to the authorities.

Anyone with relevant information can contact the police department anonymously or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS where you can also always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

