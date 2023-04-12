MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need help from the public in finding a missing woman in Miami Beach.

Laurie Hammond,52, was last seen in Palm Beach on April 10. Her vehicle was located later that day along the 900 block of Stillwater Drive in South Beach, near the One Hotel by the boardwalk.

She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a green silk long-sleeve shirt, workout shorts and flip flops.

Her family says she suffers from mental health issues and may not be taking her medication.

If you have any information on Hammond’s whereabouts, please call 305-673-7900.

