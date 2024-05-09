MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police could be riding a new set of wheels soon as the department unveiled the world’s first police luxury car.

The department announced the first Rolls-Royce on Thursday afternoon.

The new set of wheels is part of an effort to get people to join the police force.

“This is top-of-the-line. This is the best you can get as far as it relates to vehicles. The police department is the best there is in the country,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones. “Recruiting police officers in this country today is a difficult thing to do. Using this car to help us do recruitment is gonna be great.”

The car was made in collaboration with Braman Rolls-Royce Miami.

