MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police released body camera footage showing the tense moments officers confronted a man armed with a knife and threatening to set himself on fire.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday, along the 500 block of 41st Street, where officers said they encountered Saliya Siby, dressed in camouflage and behaving erratically in traffic, caused a standstill.

“On Saturday, our officers were faced with an extremely tense and dangerous situation,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Christopher Bess during a press conference.

Police said Siby told an officer he intended to light himself on fire and asked to be shot while holding a knife in one hand and an unknown container believed to be an accelerant in the other.

“Shoot me,” Siby can be heard saying on the video.

“We’re not going to shoot you,” said an officer.

According to police, officers attempted to de-escalate the situation using verbal commands.

“Put it down, put it down on the ground,” said an officer.

But video shows Siby failing to comply.

“This individual, though we attempted to deescalate the situation utilizing verbal de-escalation techniques, he refused to comply,” said Bess.

When Siby refused to drop the knife and continued his erratic behavior, officers deployed a bean-bag shotgun, and eventually, a Taser.

“Watch the accelerant, watch the knife,” an officer warned as police swarmed an incapacitated Siby.

Siby was taken into custody without further incident and the knife was secured.

“We saved that guy’s life, man,” said an officer following the arrest.

Bess credits his force and their continued education for the outcome.

“This situation could have been deadly had we not possessed the training that our officers are mandated to take annually, this could’ve been a police-involved shooting, or worse, this individual with the knife could have harmed an innocent member of the public,” said Bess.

Police said the arrest, Siby headbutted an officer, causing a facial laceration that required stitches.

The officer is recovering in stable condition at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Siby has been charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and remains in custody as of Monday afternoon.

