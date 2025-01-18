MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida police officers across the region departed early Saturday morning to help with security for the historic 2025 inauguration on Monday.

The honor was granted across many local law enforcement agencies across South Florida, many for the first time in their departments’ history.

According to Miami Beach Police Department Assistant Chief Daniel Morgalo, preparation for the event takes over a year as the department works to select the most qualified officers to represent the city.

“We have a saying at the Miami Beach Police Department,” Morgalo told 7News. “It’s an honor to be a Miami Beach police officer; it’s a privilege to get selected for a detail like this.”

Dozens of Miami Beach police officers received their own police escort as they made their way to assist the Metropolitan Police Department for the historic inauguration. The sixth time such an honor was granted in the department’s history.

“We’ve got our contingent of 52 Miami Beach police officers who have been selected to support the Metropolitan Police Department in DC as part of the security detail for the inauguration,” said Morgalo. “Everyone’s excited; everyone’s excited to represent the organization.”

According to Morgalo, there will be a mass swearing-in Sunday of thousands of officers convening from across the country once they land in DC, granting them the authority to enforce the law in DC.

Due to the cold weather, the 2025 inauguration will be taking place indoors.

“We haven’t been told exactly what changes are going to occur for us,” said Morgalo. “What normally happens is on parade day, we are posted usually around 3:30 or 4 in the morning, and we are there for the better part of 14 hours.”

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, as part of their continued support for all presidential inaugurations, has sent 45 deputies from the Rapid Deployment Force to Washington.

Personnel and assistance were also sent from the police departments of both North Bay Village and the City of Sweetwater, a historic first for both posts.

The officers are set to return to their stations on Tuesday after carrying out their duties.

