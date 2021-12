MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Police Department spread some holiday cheer to hundreds of children.

The department held its annual toy drive on Saturday.

This am, the @MiamiBeachPAL and @MiamiBeachPD hosted our annual Holiday Toy Drive. Over 70 officers volunteered to deliver toys to children of our community! Here is Ofc. Moreno making one of those deliveries bringing a smile to their faces. #HappyHolidays pic.twitter.com/jF6ndOgZYe — David DeLaEspriella (@DDelaespriella) December 18, 2021

Officers loaded their trucks full of toys to deliver gifts to over 300 children.

The children were grateful and had big smiles when receiving the toys from the officers.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.