MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach officer is speaking out after video shows him and other officers jumping into action after spotting a man suffering a mental health crisis.

Body camera footage, obtained exclusively by 7News, shows Miami Beach Police officers engaging in a high-wire hero act to save the man’s life.

“Get him, get him, get him!” officers yell at each other as they run to the balcony where the man is.

Officer Sebastian Nuñez said he sprung into action when he responded to the man in danger at a condominium located south of Fifth Street.

“As soon as he looked at me, I said ‘Oh, this guy is about to jump,” said Nuñez.

Even though he’s only been on the job for three months, the 25-year-old young officer already has a story to tell.

“I see a guy running across the balcony, and immediately, I sprung into action,” said Nuñez.

The call came in on the morning of Dec. 3. Upon arrival, officers entered the apartment with their guns drawn as they were ready for anything.

But body camera video shows them putting their guns away as they noticed the man in distress trying to jump from the balcony.

“Once we saw what was going on, we immediately holstered, put our weapons away,” said Nuñez.

Nuñez described the scene as chaotic.

“It was a bunch of commotion, screaming,” he said.

But Nuñez said he remained calm and remembered his days of training at the police academy to de-escalate this kind of situation.

“I revert back to my training. I ran outside as fast as I can, and we got the guy and we were able to save him,” he said.

With the help of other officers, including one who was assigned to train the rookie, Nuñez was able to grab the man and pull him down from the balcony’s railing.

Besides some broken glass, nobody was seriously injured.

“I felt extremely happy. This is what I signed up for and I know any of my brothers and sisters in any other department would’ve done the same thing,” said Nuñez.

Officers brought the man inside the apartment and then took him to the hospital.

“We’re gonna get you help, OK?” said one officer.

Nuñez said his and the officer’s actions are what police work is all about.

“We’re here to help the community. We’re here to be effective and save lives,” said Nuñez.

Officers took the man to the hospital where, they say, he underwent a mental health evaluation.

