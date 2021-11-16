MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach Police officer is finally heading home from the hospital.

Miami Beach Police Officer J.C. Sampedro was discharged Monday after being admitted for COVID-19 in July.

Family, friends and co-workers at the entrance of the hospital applauded and cheered as a hospital employee wheeled the patient out in a wheelchair.

Video showed the officer, visibly emotional, as he was embraced by loved ones.

Sampedro spent 11 weeks in the intensive care unit and even required a ventilator to breathe.

Doctors said he will continue his recovery at home.

