MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach Police officer went off the Florida Turnpike in Miami Gardens and slammed into a tree.

Cellphone video posted by Only in Dade showed several first responders in front of the officer’s cruiser near the Golden Glades Interchange, Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics and several officers rushed to render aid.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the officer was not hurt.

