Miami Beach Police officer hurt following crash

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after one of their own was involved in a crash in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police units responded to the crash in the area of 75th Street and Byron Avenue at around 11:30 p.m., Monday.

The officer, who was driving a marked police SUV, was hurt, but it remains unclear if they were transported to the hospital.

7News cameras captured markers around the wrecked SUV.

Investigators could also be seen at a different scene a few blocks away at 74th Street and Collins Avenue.

It’s unknown yet if the two scenes are connected.

