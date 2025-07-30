MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miami Beach Police office said she is planning to sue the department in federal court, more than a year after she accidentally shot her fellow officer when responding to a call on the Venetian Causeway, an incident that led to her termination.

Shenaqua Stringer said she’s been under attack from her own department and coworkers ever since she responded to a call of a man with a gun along the causeway on March 2, 2024.

Body camera footage obtained by 7News from the scene showed Stringer struggling with a suspect believed to be armed. Officer Fabio Bolanos arrived to assist when Stringer’s gun discharged, striking Bolanos in the leg.

That suspect, investigators said, turned out to only be carrying a metal lighter.

Bolanos is still living with a bullet in his leg, though he is back on the job.

Since the incident, Stringer has been suspended during the investigation, but also was scheduled to be promoted at the police department.

But on Tuesday, she told 7News she was fired and has been the target of demeaning comments.

“I’m hurt, bothered, and this is disgraceful,” said Stringer. “I’m seeing all these comments saying women shouldn’t be in law enforcement, ‘DEI HIRE.'”

Since her termination, Stringer said, she has been the target of online attacks, including some that came from her coworkers.

“It’s me on a bottle of hot sauce, ‘friendly fire, sold by the chief,'” said Stringer as she showed the meme to 7News. “Black people use hot sauce, and my chief is Black, and it’s almost like I’m on a plantation being sold by the chief.”

She said the pictures have racist undertones.

“Very hurtful, because this picture was highlighting Black History Month,” said Stringer.

Her attorney Michael Pizzi, didn’t mince words on the subject.

“This is racism, it’s an outrage, it’s disgusting.” he said.

Pizzi said this will not be swept under the rug.

“We’re gonna be suing in federal court for millions of dollars for mistreating her based on her race,” said Pizzi.

Pizzi is also taking aim at the controversial firearm used by Stringer that day.

The Sig Sauer P320 has been criticized by lawmakers, with the military and others suing the company, alleging the gun is susceptible to going off without the trigger being pulled.

“These firearms are defective,” said Pizzi.

Furthermore, Stringer and Pizzi believe that the bodycam footage of the incident has been edited.

When asked by 7News if Stringer believed the footage was edited, she responded, “Oh, I don’t think, I know.”

When asked how she knew, Pizzi responded, “That’ll come out in the litigation.”

Through her struggle, Stringer has one thing that she wants to accomplish with this lawsuit.

“I want my name cleared, Sheldon, and I am not walking away from 21 years of hard work, integrity and honor,” she said.

7News reached out to the Miami Beach Police Department, as well as the city, and were told they cannot comment due to pending litigation.

