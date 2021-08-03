NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer was involved in an accident in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Northwest 57th Avenue and the Gratigny Expressway, Tuesday.

The Miami Beach Police officer was driving in a pickup when he collided with a car.

Florida Highway Patrol shut down several lanes on the Gratigny westbound.

Both drivers are OK.

