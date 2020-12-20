Miami Beach Police not happy with these doughnuts

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — More than a dozen people were arrested over the weekend and dozens of traffic citations were issued when a series of drivers did “doughnuts” in the middle of a Florida city intersection.

In what’s described as a flash mob, several drivers screeched their tires and drove in circles as a crowd cheered on Miami Beach’s South Beach neighborhood. Several videos of the event were posted online.

The Miami Herald reports that police believe the stunt was organized by a car club that does reckless driving events around the county.

“The MBPD is monitoring these groups and will proactively attempt to deter these events in the future. It was a very busy night in Miami Beach. Over a dozen arrests were made in the late evening alone. Dozens of traffic citations issued throughout the City as well,” Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.