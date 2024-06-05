MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Police Department is helping dogs find their “fur-ever” homes.

The department on Wednesday hosted its fourth annual pet adoption event in partnership with Miami-Dade Animal Services.

The dogs come from adoption centers throughout South Florida.

Along with finding new homes for these canines, the department’s goal is to connect with the community.

“This is just an added way that we can make that connection and let folks know that the police department is really about not just enforcing the law, but also taking care our community, our residents, and the dogs that are out there that need homes,” said Miami Beach Police Deputy Chief Paul Acosta.

Polcie said they’re proud to be part of the effort to find new families for these four-legged friends.

