MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach police are investigating after 24 vehicles were burglarized early Monday in the North Beach neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 100 block of North Shore Drive around 6:21 a.m. following reports of multiple auto break-ins, police said.

2 dozen vehicles had their windows smashed in the North Beach section of Miami Beach. The overnight burglary spree happened in the 100 block of North Shore Drive, and I’m told police are investigating. @wsvn — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 30, 2024

Detectives are actively gathering evidence and working to identify those responsible.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to come forward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.