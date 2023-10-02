MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A reported shooting in Miami Beach has sparked an investigation by Miami Beach Police, leading to a luxury car being towed and allegations of code violations at a home.

According to police, just before 7 p.m. Sunday evening, officers responded to the 4700 block of Alton Road in Miami Beach regarding a reported shooting.

Anna Minadakis, a nearby resident, told 7News that her son witnessed a suspicious person wearing a ski mask across the street.

“We heard three shots being fired and he said he saw a guy across the street, he had a ski mask, a black ski mask on,” Minadakis said.

According to the preliminary investigation, a dark-colored vehicle drove up to the home and several unidentified subjects exited the vehicle.

The subjects attempted to break into several vehicles that were parked at the home and were confronted by renters at the home. Gunshots were fired but there were no reported injuries.

“I heard boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, like eight gunshots I guess,” said a neighbor. “I heard it. I told my husband and he goes, ‘No, it isn’t.'”

The focus of the thieves, according to witnesses, seemed to be a white Lamborghini, which was subsequently towed away Monday morning.

Neighbors tell 7News that there have been long-standing concerns about the property, citing late-night noise, luxury cars blocking driveways, and frequent parties.

7News spoke to the property owner over the phone who said that the home was not used for short-term vacation rentals. However, Miami Beach Police determined otherwise, issuing a code violation notice on Monday afternoon.

Despite the owner’s denial, neighbors said they have consistently complained about the property’s activities for months.

