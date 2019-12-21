Miami Beach Police host holiday toy drive

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police brought forth the holiday spirit with their annual toy drive.
Crowds of families gathering at the police department at 11th Street and Washington Avenue, Saturday morning.
More than 450 children received a gift and even got special visit from a surprise guest: Santa Claus himself.
The young guests had the chance to sit on his lap and have their picture taken with him.
