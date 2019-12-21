Miami Beach Police host holiday toy drive

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police brought forth the holiday spirit with their annual toy drive.

Crowds of families gathering at the police department at 11th Street and Washington Avenue, Saturday morning.

Another successful Holiday Toy Drive in partnership with the @MiamiBeachPAL. Lots of @MiamiBeachNews and @MiamiBeachPD volunteers helped bring smiles to over 400 kids. Santa was a hit too! Special thanks to @Target and the Seligman Group. Here are a few of the smiling faces. pic.twitter.com/NoPAbQTF4j — David DeLaEspriella (@DDelaespriella) December 21, 2019

More than 450 children received a gift and even got special visit from a surprise guest: Santa Claus himself.

🎅🏼 has arrived at the MBPD to greet the 450 children who registered for this years Holiday Toy Drive. 🎁 (Santa is also a part-time MBPD detective) 🕵️‍♂️ #YourMBPD pic.twitter.com/eP6TRT6lik — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) December 21, 2019

The young guests had the chance to sit on his lap and have their picture taken with him.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.