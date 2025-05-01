MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Police Department held a memorial ceremony.

Thursday morning’s service honored 10 officers who died in the line of duty. Each of their names were engraved on a memorial monument outside the department’s headquarters on Washington Avenue.

The ceremony is held during Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week, during which officers across the country are honored for their sacrifices.

