MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police have ended its search for a missing woman in Miami Beach.

Laurie Hammond, 52, was found Thursday afternoon in safe condition.

She was last seen in Palm Beach on April 10. Her vehicle was located later that day along the 900 block of Stillwater Drive in South Beach, near the One Hotel by the boardwalk.

