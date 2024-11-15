KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have confirmed that the human head discovered on a Key Biscayne beach belongs to 19-year-old Victor Enrique Castaneda Jr., the swimmer who went missing off South Pointe Drive over the weekend.

After the swimmer was reported missing around 6 p.m., Saturday, a large-scale, three-hour search was conducted by Miami Beach Fire Rescue and Police, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Despite the extensive search, the swimmer was not found, and the case was entered into the missing persons database.

On Tuesday, a human head was discovered behind Ocean Sound Key Colony, located at 251 Crandon Blvd. in Key Biscayne.

Miami Beach Police were notified by Miami-Dade Police, and an investigation was immediately launched.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner confirmed on Friday that the remains belonged to Castaneda.

