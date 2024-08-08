MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are celebrating a major crime crackdown that has led to dozens of arrests and cleaning up the city of drugs and guns.

Body camera footage, released by Miami Beach Police, shows the arrest of nearly 50 drug dealers and lots of drugs in an operation dubbed “Operation Euphoria.”

The department calls it “a comprehensive initiative to combat citywide narcotics sales.”

The footage shows Miami Beach Police conducting various arrests of several dealers across the city.

“An extremely joyous occasion,” said a Miami Beach Police Spokesperson Christopher Bess at a Thursday press conference.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner expressed his pride in the police work and the effort to address a crackdown on narcotics sales within 1,000 feet of schools, parks, and religious institutions.

“This is a plague in our country right now that we do not want in Miami Beach,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner. “I’m proud of our detectives and our police work.”

City officials said residents should expect more arrests to be made in the coming weeks and months.

“These fellas have been around the block. They’re not good guys, they’re bad guys,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones.

The announcement was big for Meiner, who won his campaign on a promise to clean Miami Beach up and make it a law-and-order city.

At the press conference, 7News reporter Sheldon Fox was able to get answers on the Beachwalk rape story, that was first reported by 7News.

The story resulted in the arrest of 30-year-old Keith Hill Jr., a wanted sex offender, as stated in the police report.

Despite the arrest, Meiner vowed to investigate police who give sensitive information about crimes to the media.

A few weeks ago, when 7News first encountered the mayor at an event, he gave the network the silent treatment.

“Mr. Mayor, Mr. Mayor, can we talk to you really quickly, just about what you said yesterday?” said Fox shortly.

The mayor ignored 7News.

“You’re not gonna talk to us?” said Fox.

Once again, Meiner walked away.

But on Thursday, 7News was at the celebratory event to ask the mayor questions again.

“I have a question for the mayor,” said Fox. “You said you’d like to investigate and prosecute police officers who give information to the media. We tried to get an answer two weeks ago. You didn’t talk to us. You ignored us. Maybe now you can talk.”

Meiner went up to the mic and answered.

“Sensitive information is being sent, being taken on personal cell phones,” said Meiner.

“You know that the story resulted in somebody going to jail, right?” asked Fox.

“It was the release of photos that were sent in the normal course of how police do their work, not the video, that led to the arrest,” said Meiner.

“Would you have put out flyers if the story wasn’t done?” asked Fox.

Meiner walked away from the microphone.

“That concludes questioning,” said Bess.

“No answer,” said Fox.

While the mayor said that if any video reveals the identity of a victim, of a sexual assault or sex crime victim, it could be considered a crime, the 7News story did not reveal any victim’s identity.

