Miami Beach police caught on camera using Taser on man during mask confrontation

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who got into a mask confrontation with officers out on mask enforcement detail in Miami Beach was shocked with a Taser, even after putting his mask on.

The incident happened at Ocean Drive and 14th Street, Monday night.

A couple from Alabama caught the confrontation on cellphone video.

“They told him to put on his mask, and he did, so I’m not sure how it escalated from that,” Jonathan Spurgin said.

Miami Beach Police officers were out on a COVID-19 emergency mask enforcement detail, an outing that has led to more than 550 citations.

When they encountered 31-year-old Amir Crumbly, they said he wasn’t wearing a mask, so they requested his ID.

At that point, police said Crumbly became irate, combative and profane, but he did put on his mask.

“He was upset. He’s still wearing his mask the whole time,” Spurgin said.

Spurgin and his girlfriend recorded the confrontation while trying to enjoy happy hour on Ocean Drive, when things became not so happy.

The cellphone footage showed one of the officers writing a ticket as Crumbly became increasingly agitated.

“He put his mask on, and then they proceeded to write him a ticket. However, they weren’t doing that for other people,” Sydney Driskill said.

Once given the ticket, police and the witnesses said Crumbly immediately threw it on the ground in front of the cops. They told him to pick it up.

He didn’t. Then the police apprehended him and used a Taser on him.

“It was extremely excessive,” Driskill said.

Police said otherwise.

The Miami Beach Police Department sent a statement to 7News that read in part, “In violation of Florida’s litter law, the subject was ordered to pick up the citation but refused. He became combative while officers initially attempted to arrest him, which resulted in an officer deploying her Taser.”

Police added that when they took Crumbly in, he apologized, saying he was on cheap alcohol and marijuana.

They also took him in for resisting arrest without violence, disorderly conduct and other charges.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.