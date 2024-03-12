MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with an attempted strong-arm robbery involving an elderly woman on Collins Avenue, along with a separate incident of assaulting a law enforcement officer, according to Miami Beach Police. The arrest came following an intensive investigation into the incidents that occurred in the area.

Perry Smith, 53, was apprehended on Monday and is currently being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Smith faces charging including attempted robbery with a strong-arm approach and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, along with resisting an officer with violence.

His bond for resisting an officer has been set for $2,500 while bonds for the other charges are to be determined.

The arrest stems from an incident reported Sunday, when 83-year-old Jo Mannin, a long-time Miami Beach preservationist, faced a terrifying encounter near her home. Mannin recounted that a man approached her, demanding money and threatening bodily harm.

Surveillance footage obtained exclusively by 7News captured the moment, showing Mannin’s decision to flee the scene and avoiding harm. She spoke to 7News’s Sheldon Fox Monday in an interview.

“I’m in shock, because it’s a very peaceful Sunday morning, and I walk this street all the time, there are lots of people around and, all the sudden, I’m accosted by someone who’s threatening me with bodily harm,” said Mannin.

This case happened about 48 hours after another violent encounter on Miami Beach, where a Chilean tourist was punched unprovoked a few blocks away from where Mannin was accosted.

Mannin called authorities when she got home and although she initially believed the man who attacked the Chilean tourist was the same man who harassed her, she said she might’ve been wrong. 7News sources said Smith was not connected to that assault.

Mannin shared on Monday words of warning: “There are too many strange people walking around the streets and they may decide to attack you for whatever reason. Be careful.”

Miami Beach Police said Smith admitted to encountering Mannin. He is expected to appear in Miami-Dade bond court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.