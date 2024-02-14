MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach officers have arrested a man who bailed out and ran from police on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the area between Meridian Avenue and Euclid on Eighth Street.

Detectives said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Black Mercedes Maybach, with a Tennessee license plate, but things got out of hand as the driver and its passenger bailed out of the car.

Sources tell 7News that there may have been a firearm involved. This traffic stop had to do with a major crime that Miami Beach officers were trying to solve.

Surveillance video, obtained by 7News, shows one of the guys running north from the crime scene, in the area of Ninth Street and Meridian Avenue.

The man jumps over a condo fence to hide from police in the landscaping area of the condominum but officers quickly arrive.

Video shows the tense moment as cops yell, with their guns drawn, at the hidden man to come out of his hiding spot with his hands up in the air.

Following the tense moment, Miami Beach police were able to arrest the man without incident.

One man has been arrested but the other subject is still at large as police keep searching for him.

Police took the Mercedes on a tow truck for evidence.

