MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach police arrested a man following an altercation that led to a barricade situation on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officers responded Monday morning to a reported disturbance at 1330 Pennsylvania Ave., where a man allegedly assaulted a minor before fleeing to his apartment and locking himself inside, according to Miami Beach police.

Responding officers quickly set up a perimeter and called in the department’s Hostage Negotiation Team and SWAT.

Despite attempts to negotiate, police said the man refused to cooperate.

Officers later executed a search warrant, ultimately taking the subject into custody without further incident.

