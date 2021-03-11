Miami Beach Police arrest man accused of sexual battery, practicing medicine without license

A man accused of sexual battery and practicing cosmetic surgery without a license has been arrested in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police took 35-year-old Brody Amir Moazzeni into custody on Wednesday afternoon following a search warrant.

He has been charged with multiple felonies, including sexual battery and practicing medicine without a license. He also faces a separate misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an altercation with an ex-girlfriend.

Moazzeni appeared in bond court on Thursday and was given a $46,000 bond. He will be back in court Friday for the unrelated misdemeanor charge.

Food and Drug Administration investigators assisted police in the execution of the search warrant.