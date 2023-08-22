MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida is stepping up to help give the gift of life.

Miami Beach Police and the Gift of Life Marrow Registry hosted a donor recruitment drive, Tuesday.

The event encouraged officers, firefighters and community leaders to swab their cheeks in hopes of finding a match for patients suffering from various blood cancers.

At the event, a leukemia survivor got to meet the hero who saved her life.

“To really have a hand in seeing someone face to face, knowing that you’ve done something to help them, you know, live another day,” said Theresa Miller, a donor.

“I’m so excited, I’m thrilled,” said Janisha Paul, a survivor. “I was looking for this opportunity, just waiting for this day to come, and I’m so excited, and I’m so thankful and grateful to you for what you did for me.”

Gift of Life’s goal is to grow and diversify the stem cell and marrow registry so that more lives can be saved.

