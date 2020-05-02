Miami Beach, Pembroke Park commissioners on hand at food distributions

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dedicated city officials helped feed a need for residents who are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic at drive-thru food distributions held in Miami Beach and Pembroke Park.

Fernando Garcia was one of hundreds of residents who pulled into a parking lot along the 2100 block of Collins Avenue, Saturday morning.

“It’s really hard right now because I filled out that unemployment, and I didn’t receive anything,” he said. “That’s why I’m coming here.”

7News cameras captured car after car lined up at the venue, all filled with people looking for a little hope during this time of uncertainty

Thankfully, Feeding South Florida and Miami Beach Commissioner David Richardson were able to help put food on the table for a few days.

“Half the people in this country live paycheck to paycheck, and that’s at the top level and the bottom level,” said Richardson, “so somebody lost their job six weeks ago, they may have a fancy car, but maybe it’s going to get repossessed because they don’t have the money to make the payment, so people are just grateful that we are able to give them a little bit of food.”

It was a similar sight in Pembroke Park, where cameras showed a line-long line of cars at Raymond P. Oglesby Park.

City officials who are doing all they can to give aid to residents looking for groceries said they have mixed emotions when it comes to what they are able to accomplish at their weekly food distribution site.

“It’s sad. At the same time, I’m relieved. I’m happy that we’re able to do our part, to at least help somehow” said Pembroke Park Commissioner Reynold Dieuveille. “A lot of these people, they’ve been here since 3, 4 in the morning.”

For a list of food distribution sites in South Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.