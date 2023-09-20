MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Police Department investigated a rollover crash at the intersection of Fifth Street and Alton Road that caused a temporary closure.

Just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities blocked off the surrounding streets following the incident.

Live video footage showed a man and woman running toward the scene of the crash site before they hugged another person near the rolled-over car.

Officials said there were no major injuries as all parties involved were treated on-site for minor injuries.

As a result of the collision, both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic were temporarily closed as tow trucks cleared the scene.

