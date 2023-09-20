MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Police Department is investigating a rollover crash at the intersection of Fifth Street and Alton Road, preventing traffic to and from the MacArthur Causeway.

Just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities blocked off the surrounding streets following the incident.

Live video footage showed a man and woman running toward the scene of the crash site before they hugged another person near the rolled-over car.

Officials said there were no major injuries as all parties involved were treated on-site for minor injuries.

As a result of the collision, both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic have been temporarily closed. Tow trucks are en route to clear the scene and reopen the roadway.

Authorities are urging commuters to seek alternative routes to avoid traffic delays.

