MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 12:30 a.m. at 845 E. 5th St. after an officer heard gunshots and rushed to the scene, Thursday.

Upon arrival, the officer found a homeless male victim with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was uncooperative and refused to provide any information about the incident. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition.

Authorities believe that an unknown female who fled the scene is involved in the shooting. Detectives are actively pursuing several leads in the case and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

