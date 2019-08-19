Miami Beach PD escorts daughter of late Sgt. Larry Marrero to school

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Police Department stepped in for their fallen brother, Sgt. Larry Marrero, by escorting his teenage daughter Demi to school for her first day of 8th grade, Monday.

Marrero passed away following a medical emergency at the station last year, leaving Demi without a father to help her navigate her last year of middle school.

Thankfully, his MBPD extended family made her first day back to school extra special by dropping her off in his place.

EXTRA SPECIAL MBPD POST: Today is Demi’s first day of 8th grade. Demi’s dad, MBPD Sgt. Larry Marrero passed away last year and isn’t here to take his daughter to school. The Marrero’s extended MBPD family stepped in and made sure Demi had a special day. #FirstDayOfSchool pic.twitter.com/FcfrrzRits — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) August 19, 2019

—

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.