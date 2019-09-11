Miami Beach passes ban on plastic straws, stirrers

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach has passed a ban on the use of plastic straws and stirrers citywide.

City commissioners unanimously passed the ordinance Wednesday, but it will not take effect until next year.

It prohibits the use and distribution of plastic straws and stirrers in public places such as sidewalk cafes and marinas in an effort to reduce pollution in the city’s storm drains and waterways and improve water quality.

“Every move we take to strengthen our litter laws citywide significantly reduces the amount of litter and pollutants on land and in the water,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said. “Protecting our natural environment and wildlife is a priority for our city and a cause we will never stop fighting for.”

For the next three months, the city will launch its public education campaign to inform businesses, such as restaurants and hotels, of the provisions of the plastic straw ban as well as assisting with identifying reusable alternatives.

Starting July 2020, any business providing plastic straws or stirrers with any beverage to patrons will be fined $50 for the first offense, $100 for the second and $500 for the third and subsequent violations.

