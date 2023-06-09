MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner and tenant of a fancy “party house” in Miami Beach have reached an agreement with the City of Miami Beach to stop offering short-term rentals and pay outstanding fines, according to court documents.

According to a press release, the City of Miami Beach took legal action on Thursday, filing a lawsuit in Miami-Dade County Court to put a stop to what they considered a disruptive “public nuisance” at the property on 1776 Bay Drive.

The defendants, who were accused of running an illegal short-term rental business with prices going as high as $7,650 per night, will also be responsible for covering the costs of the court case.

Stephen Krause, the property owner who bought the luxurious residence for $6.5 million in 2020, was named as a defendant, along with The Nightfall Group LLC and Scott Weissman.

The Nightfall Group LLC was identified as the property’s representative, while Weissman was the tenant.

To ensure compliance with the city’s rules, Krause agreed to carefully screen any future tenants, with the city’s approval, to make sure they don’t plan to use or promote the property for short-term rentals or disruptive events.

Weissman, on the other hand, agreed not to have any “ownership or possessory interest in any property within the city” for one year. He is also banned from hosting commercial parties or events at residential properties in Miami Beach for three years after the consent decree was signed.

According to court documents, Weissman had outstanding rent totaling $616,000 under a seven-month lease that started in November 2022. The property was advertised under various names in short-term rental listings, including Villa Bay, The Bay Villa, and Villa Valena.

As part of the agreement, Weissman must vacate the premises no later than June 15.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.