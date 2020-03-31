Miami Beach orders closure of residential, commercial common areas

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach revised its emergency order to include the closure of all common areas as COVID-19 cases near 2,000 in Miami-Dade.

Common areas in residential and commercial buildings such as tennis courts, gyms, fitness centers, basketball courts, pools, hot tubs and golf courses will now be closed.

City of Miami Beach Augments State of Emergency Declaration with Additional Measures — In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/YAg2Fw1d4p — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) March 31, 2020

The city also ordered essential retail and commercial businesses to take additional steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Businesses will have to monitor entrances and exits to reduce their capacity by 50%, provide alcohol-based hand sanitzers for customers and employees and close all salad bars and other self-serve food stations.

