MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach commissioners are set to convene for their first meeting since the commencement of spring break, a period historically ruined by episodes of violence and chaos.

The Wednesday session will be led by Commissioner Alex Fernandez and is expected to focus on the outcomes of the city’s aggressive new initiative aimed at reshaping its spring break reputation.

Dubbed “Breaking Up with Spring Break,” the campaign represented a bold move by city officials to curb the unruly behavior and safety concerns that have become almost synonymous with the season.

The city has implemented high security measures, which has proven to slightly deter crimes in Miami Beach. Officials reported only 153 arrests related to spring break activities, compared to the same time last year when police had made 178 such arrests.

The advertisement to “break up” with spring break was a response to the urgent need for change, as past spring breaks have seen Miami Beach grappling with overcrowding, public intoxication and violent incidents.

Last week, the Miami Beach Police Department, along with 18 other state and federal agencies, took to the streets to manage the influx of spring breakers. Enhanced measures include DUI checkpoints, barricades for crowd control and an increase in parking fees. Parking garages were also shut down to discourage excessive traffic in certain areas.

