MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach officials held a news conference to raise alarm about a proposed state legislation that, they say, could damage the city’s infrastructure.

The presser, held Tuesday morning, raised awareness about the Live Local Act that is making its way through the Florida Senate.

City officials said the bill would implement new affordable housing in the city, but put thousands of historic buildings and structures at risk.

It is an issue the city’s mayor is squarely against.

“The legislation is a one-size-fits-all that would severely impact us and really, as currently drafted, would allow skyrises throughout this historic district, something that our residents, our tourists, and really, I can’t imagine that there’s too many people who want to see that,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner.

The news conference comes as the city celebrates 100 years of its world-famous Art Deco architecture.

