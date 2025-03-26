MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police have deemed the area around Lincoln Road safe after hours of investigating a suspicious package.

The investigation began after 1 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon in the area of 1600 block of Lenox Court. Miami Beach Police, Miami Dade Bomb Squad and Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office all assisted the scene.

7News sources said the package was found near a car.

Video shared with 7News shows a bomb squad robot surveying a car outside of an apartment building.

Just before 6 p.m., 7News cameras captured Miami Beach Police officers taking down crime scene tape and handshaking each other with smiles on their faces after the package was said to not be a problem.

Officials said there is no active threat to the public.

All lanes and roads have reopened.

