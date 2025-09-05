MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - City of Miami Beach officials kicked off the next phase in a multimillion-dollar project to revamp Lincoln Road.

Politicians and community members gathered Friday for the groundbreaking announcement of phase two of the iconic renovation.

“Yeah, this is a great day for Miami Beach, a new era for Lincoln Road,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner.

The $29.4 million upgrade will bring new changes along Drexel and Meridian avenues for a more vibrant and safer Lincoln Road.

“What we envision is that this becomes an iconic spot that people view as one of the most beautiful pedestrians plazas in the world,” said Meiner. “It really has the capability. It was, it still is a great spot, but we are taking it to another level.”

Some of the new renovations include new outdoor seating, dining and entertainment, along with new retailers, public spaces and art installations.

“Drexel is a key gateway street to Lincoln Road. It connects from the south all the way up to the New World Symphony, and our idea is still not only to create that pedestrian connection for the commercial district, but also create a new space for activities so that the New World Symphony can activate,” said Isabel Castilla, Landscape and Lead Designer for the Lincoln Road District.

7News cameras captured construction workers hard at work during the ceremony.

Officials said that with the new renovations, Lincoln Road will become the new Fifth Avenue of Miami Beach. At one point on the strip, there will be a brand new amphitheater.

“You probably haven’t been here in a while, and people have a certain memory of Lincoln Road, whether it’s five years ago, 15 years ago. The reality is like so many other neighborhoods in our community, it continues to evolve, because our community is involved around it,” said Lyle Stern, President of the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District.

The project is expected to be completed within 10 months.

“You’ll see a more beautiful Lincoln Road, but certainly keeping the history. We’re very much about the history in Miami Beach,” said Meiner.

