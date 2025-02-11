MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach is enforcing stringent measures to address the disruptive crowds that converge in the city each year for spring break, causing chaos and disorder.

The Mayor, Miami Beach City Commission, Police, and city managers said March 13th though the 16th and March 20th to the 23rd are expected to generate the largest spring break crowds. Now, they’re joining forces and cracking down on spring breakers.

“If you’re coming here to cause trouble, to commit violence, to break the law, then it will not end well. We will arrest you if you break the law,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner.

They are set to increase police and sheriff presence, DUI checkpoints, limit beach access hours, diverting traffic flow, forbidding sidewalk seating, and more.

This comes on the heels of the newly release public service campaign titled Reality Check which will reinforce the message that Miami Beach is not a party destination.

“The mayor said we’re going to take them to jail and that’s what were going to do. Please if you’re thinking of coming down here, breaking our laws, disrupting our way of life, think again. You’ll be making a mistake,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones.

According to police, during spring break in 2023, there were roughly 500 arrest, dozens of firearms confiscated, over 7,000 traffic citations, and two deadly shootings. Though, thanks to last year’s spring break crack down, police said, the number of arrests were lower in comparison to previous years while hotel occupancy went up.

“Last year’s spring break was a success. We had zero shootings, zero fatalities, zero stampedes,” said Meiner. “We broke up with spring break and people ask ‘Are you gonna get back together?’ We are done, no! We’re done.”

This year, officials have not changed their tune, saying their priority is the preventing mayhem and ensuring the safety of residents.

“For those folks who think they’re going to come here and disrupt our way of life, break our laws and think they can do it like years ago, think again. This is a reality check. It will not happen,” said Jones.

Locals and visitors alike said the feeling is mutual.

“You can come, but just behave,” said resident Allen Dubernet.

“Have fun, but just be mindful of others like they’re also just trying to have fun too,” said Phillip Astornio, who is visiting from Nebraska.

Spirit Airlines is just one of the airlines offering major deals outbound of South Florida, giving residents elsewhere to spring break.

“Have a good time but do it in a way that it doesn’t disrupt all of life. Do it in a way that you’re not not doing criminal activity. Do it in a way that you’re not not having a negative impact on our residents,” said Jones.

A $30 parking rate across city parking garages and surface lots will be in place every Thursday through Sunday on the following dates: Feb. 27 to March 2, March 6-9 and March 27-30.

