MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach officials celebrated what they are calling a spring break success.

While some business owners and other critics wouldn’t agree with them, city officials held an awards ceremony for local and state law enforcement agencies Tuesday afternoon.

They were given a Law and Order Award for working to maintain safety over the past month as spring breakers flocked to the city.

“When it comes to public safety, when it comes to law and order, there is no compromise. Keeping people safe from harm to their physical person, to property, there is no negotiation on that,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner.

The city implemented several measures including adjusted traffic patterns, stiff parking rates, and a midnight curfew.

Officials say it led to a reduction in the number of arrests and a decrease in the number of violent crimes.

However, business owners complained it dramatically hurt their bottom line during the peak of the season.

