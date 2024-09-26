MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - After backlash from residents, city officials decided to suspend a plan to increase parking rates.

Street parking prices in South Beach would have gone from $4 per hour to $6.

While residents would have seen their rates doubled from $1 per hour to $2.

This was part of a scheduled increase every five years but resident backlash has made city commission suspend that plan.

